BTCC rolls out Bitcoin wallet for Android and iOS

The startup said that its app would appeal to a global market, with support for multiple currencies and Visa debit card access. Furthermore, according to company’s representatives, one of the major elements of the product was a focus on ease of access, as Mobi features the ability to send money to an individual’s mobile phone number like many banking apps.

As a result, there is no email, no password, no usernames, and no two-factor authentication. If you own the phone number, you own the coins for that wallet, the company’s representative continued.

Mobi will also support payments to Twitter accounts, though the app is geared more toward larger transactions than tips, according to BTCC.