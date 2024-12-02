Blockos blockchain assists Korea Exchange roll out OTC market

The OTC provides a marketplace where the equity shares of startup companies can be traded in the open market. The startup participated in the project and implemented its blockchain technology for document and identity authentication. The KSM service has applied this technology by using Coinstack, Blocko’s proprietary blockchain-based development platform.

Blocko raised series A round funding of USD 1.3 million from Samsung Venture Investment Corporation in July 2016.The startup provided its Coinstack platform to Korea’s JB Bank, Lottecard, KISA, Paygate and other Korean institutions.

Earlier in November 2016, it was reported that Shinhan Bank, Seoul-headquartered, is about to launch a new service based on the Bitcoin blockchain for people who need to send remittances between Korea and China, powered by Streami.