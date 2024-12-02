BlockCypher introduces Ethereum web services

BlockCypher supports the two largest open blockchains: Bitcoin and Ethereum. Companies building public or private blockchain applications can get started with BlockCyphers APIs.

This beta release includes Ethereum account, balance, and transaction APIs. Together, they enable getting information about the Ethereum blockchain - such as height, time/hash of the latest block, balance - and building Ethereum transactions.

Ethereum support deepens BlockCypher’s offering of highly differentiated web services, which include a Confidence Factor for predictive analytics on unconfirmed transactions, double-spend WebHook, Microtransaction API for on-blockchain micropayments, and a Data Endpoint to record documents on the blockchain.