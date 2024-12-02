Blockchain wallets hit over 47 mln users globally

Blockchain wallet allows users to manage and store cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ether, and Stellar. Statistics show the number of people using these crypto wallets has been rapidly growing over the years.

In 2016, there were nearly 11 million blockchain wallets in the world, revealed the Statista data. By the end of 2017, the number of their users grew by 95% and reached 21.51 million globally. The noticeable rising trend continued in the last two years, with the number of blockchain wallets jumping over 44.5 million at the end of 2019. Statistics show the number of users increased by over 12 million in 2019 only.

Statistics indicate the number of Bitcoin and Ether daily transactions, as the two leading cryptocurrencies managed by the blockchain wallet, fell at the beginning of 2020 reaching 301,000 and 577,000, respectively. However, the number of Ether transactions has been on the rise for the last three months, jumping over 735,000 in April 2020.

As the most significant name in cryptocurrency in terms of both market cap and price index, Bitcoin reached 325,000 daily transactions in March 2020. Still, the recent data show Bitcoin investors became more interested in keeping their funds safe in personal wallets than on exchanges, as the number of daily transactions fell under 275,000 in the first week of April 2020.