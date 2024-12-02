Blockchain startup selected by BNP Paribas accelerator

CommonAccord’s goal is to create global codes for transferring legal documents like contracts, consents and permits. The startup wants to develop a distributed network of participants that synchronizes files with each other, using blockchain, GitHub or email transfer.

BNP Paribas, French multinational bank, set up the accelerator in December 2015 to support startups and develop prototype solutions.

Cryptocurrency and blockchain-related startups accounted for 3% of the 142 total startups that applied to be a part of L’Atelier’s season one.