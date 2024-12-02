Bittrex to roll out cryptocurrency exchange Upbit in South Korea

Reports suggest that the beta version of Upbit will be rolled out in October 2017. The platform is expected to support a wide range of cryptocurrencies, over 100 tokens in total. During the initial stages, the new cryptocurrency exchange will support major digital currencies including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and ripple with trading volume exceeding a certain amount.

Dunamu was founded in 2012 and it is the developer of News Mate, a mobile application that provides soft copies of newspapers and magazines in Korea. It also runs the specialized social trading app KakaoStock. Upbit users will also be able to use Kakao apps, including Kakao Talk and Kakao Pay.