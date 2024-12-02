BitStraat launches handheld Bitcoin payments terminal

BitStraat has teamed up with payment processor BitPay. The Handheld will be included in BitStraat’s payments plan.

The Handheld will not be given away for free to the first 100 brick and mortar merchants in Amsterdam that agree to accept Bitcoin in their stores.

The Handheld is currently being tested in different locations. BitStraat will further roll out The Handheld in Amsterdam establishments in May 2015.