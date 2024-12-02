Bitstamp granted license to operate in Luxembourg

News of BitStamps new license coincided with the launch of BTC/EUR trading on the exchange. The startup stated that its license would not go into effect until 1st July 2016.

Bitstamp reaffirmed its belief that it is now licensed to operate throughout Europe. The exchange did not provide details on how it is approaching the passporting process.

The news was most often compared to the e-money license obtained by bitcoin-based payment services comapny Circle, with respondents noting that both are traditional payments licenses that are regulated under the EU’s Payment Services Directive (PSD).