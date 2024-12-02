Bitstamp adds Ledger hardware wallet support to fight attacks

Exchanges have become popular recently and therefore have been targeted by hackers and other criminals. Even though security standards have been improved, it has proven difficult to keep funds safe. Therefore, adding support for hardware Bitcoin wallets, like Ledger, keepKey and TREZOR addresses security problems.

Setting up the Ledger wallet through a Bitstamp account can be done through the exchange’s interface, as long as the Ledger wallet is connected via USB. Transferring money off the hardware wallet takes a few clicks of the mouse, and the user remains in full financial control at every step along the way.

Bitstamp plans to roll out the same functionality for other hardware wallets, in the coming days. No specific companies or models were announced at this time. However, the list of hardware Bitcoin solutions is relatively limited, and the majority of them should be supported before the end of 2016.