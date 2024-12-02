BitSpark and Vitaxel to roll out Bitcoin remittance services to Malaysia

Further discussions regarding this partnership will be conducted over the next period, and more information will be made available in the future, according to newsbtc.com. Bringing blockchain technology to remittance in Malaysia will be a challenge, but it is also an excellent opportunity for Bitcoin to gain more positive attention.

Vitaxel Group is the parent company of the first MLM from South East Asia to focus on travel, entertainment, health, and lifestyle products. All of their offerings are available on an ecommerce platform, as well as its own shopping mall.

Bitspark has leveraged Bitcoin and blockchain technology and provides cash-in cash-out remittance service.

Remittance payments in Malaysia unveil business opportunities as over USD 2bln in funds are transferred to Indonesia annually.