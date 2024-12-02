BitPay supports Bitcoin Lighting Network





BitPay merchants can now receive payments from Lightning-enabled wallets like CashApp and Strike, in addition to cryptocurrency payments from over 100 of the most popular crypto wallets.

As a result of the integration, BitPay merchants and their customers will be able to complete cost-effective Bitcoin transactions with lower fees. The combination of payments made through the main Bitcoin blockchain and through Lightning Network result in an overall better payment experience that is fast, low cost, and scalable.

Fees on the Lightning Network are lower, typically costing a fraction of a cent. For merchants, this means customers pay less when using crypto and they have access to a new base of customers who prefer to pay using the Lightning Network.

BitPay merchants do not need to make any changes or adjustments to accept Lightning payments. Their customers will have the option to make payments from any Lightning Network supported wallet. BitPay’s wallet app has not yet enabled the Lightning network.