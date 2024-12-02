BitPay rolls out payment app to support Bitcoin adoption

The app combines BitPay’s experience in merchant payments with its tools for consumer Bitcoin payments, providing new possibilities for Bitcoin adoption and use. Consumers and merchants worldwide have turned to Bitcoin as an internet-friendly alternative to credit cards.

The app users can convert Bitcoin into dollars using the BitPay Visa prepaid debit card and buy or sell Bitcoin on exchanges. These integrations offer Bitcoin users a way to bridge their traditional and digital finances without leaving the application.

Most services offering such features require users to store Bitcoin in company-managed accounts that are vulnerable to security breaches. BitPay app users can keep full control of their funds at all times with multi-device authentication, device-based private keys and simple fund backup flows. An onboarding flow and user education make secure storage of Bitcoin accessible to Bitcoin beginners.