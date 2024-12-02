Bitnik introduces Reload Bitcoin repurchasing solution

Whenever you spend Bitcoins from your wallet, Reload will use your exchange account to repurchase the same amount of Bitcoins.

Reload is anonymous and does not hold user’s Bitcoins. All that is required is an e-mail address, single wallet address and exchange API credentials.

Currently Reload supports over 20 exchanges (Coinbase (brokerage), Bitstamp, Kraken to name just a few and we are adding new supported exchanges according to popular demand.