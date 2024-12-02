Bitnet and Limonetik partner for merchant Bitcoin payments

Through this partnership, merchants will be able to accept Bitcoin as a payment method on the Limonetik payment platform, regardless of either which country they are in or where they are targeting their business.

Bitnet provides a digital commerce platform enabling enterprise-scale merchants to accept Bitcoin payments.

The Limonetik payment platform consists of an interface between all the Alternative Payment Method (APM) and the ‘Back-Office’ of the e-merchant. Via Limonetik, Alipay can further deploy its payment method solution to European merchants and Chinese e-merchants.