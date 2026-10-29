BitGo Bank & Trust has announced plans to offer eligible institutional clients access to WisdomTree’s tokenised money market fund via BitGo Mint.

The integration places a tokenised, yield-bearing government money market fund inside the same custody and settlement environment where BitGo clients already hold and manage their digital assets. The companies have not yet specified when the service will go live.

Under the arrangement, institutions will not need to transfer assets between separate platforms or providers to gain exposure to the fund. WTGXX will instead sit within BitGo’s infrastructure alongside the digital assets clients may already hold with BitGo Bank & Trust.

How the integration works

Through BitGo Mint, eligible clients will be able to submit purchase and redemption instructions for WTGXX via BitGo Bank & Trust. They will also be able to move between USD, supported stablecoins, and fund shares without completing a separate onboarding process with WisdomTree. WTGXX will join the other assets already supported on BitGo Mint, which include USD1 and SoFiUSD.

Clients holding WTGXX shares will be able to reallocate their beneficial interests in those shares peer-to-peer with other eligible BitGo clients through Go Network, BitGo’s settlement network.

Mike Belshe, CEO and Co-founder of BitGo, said institutions should not have to move assets across several platforms to reach tokenised financial products. Belshe noted that the integration will allow eligible clients to subscribe to, hold, and transfer fund shares within the regulated bank environment they already use for their digital assets.

Tokenised funds and institutional treasury

According to the companies, tokenised money market funds are becoming a core element of institutional treasury management, providing exposure to short-term government instruments as well as broader use cases.

Will Peck, Head of WisdomTree Onchain, described the aim as making institutional cash more productive without reducing its availability. The official said the integration will give clients access to treasury yield while maintaining operational liquidity, with the potential to use their holdings as collateral. In Peck’s view, the value of tokenisation lies not only in moving traditional investments onchain, but in making them more useful.

The launch extends a relationship already in place between the two firms. BitGo acts as one of the custodial partners for WisdomTree’s digital asset exchange-traded products (ETPs) in Europe, holding the underlying cryptocurrencies in cold storage. The WTGXX integration takes that relationship from custody of underlying ETP assets to direct, on-platform access to a WisdomTree fund for BitGo customers.