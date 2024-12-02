BitFury and Covington to roll out Global Blockchain Business Council

The announcement will be made around the World Economic Forum 2017 Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland. The mission of the new lobby is to bring together the world’s leading businesses and business leaders to highlight the latest innovations and advances in blockchain technology.

The agenda for the launch event boasts a number of statesmen and business leaders, according to Finance Magnates, including Uschi Schreiber, Global Vice Chair of Markets & Chair of Global Accounts Committee for EY, Patrick Byrne, CEO of Overstock, Dr. Wei Wang, Founding Chairman of China Mergers and Acquisitions Association, Carl Bildt, former Prime Minister of Sweden, Toomas Hendrik Ilves, former President of Estonia, the economist Hernando de Soto, and best-selling author Don Tapscott.

According to the organizers, notable attendees include a delegation of prominent blockchain executives and venture capitalists from China.