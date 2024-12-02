Bitfinex warns on suspected wallet hack

The Hong Kong-based company said the keys to its hot wallet might have been compromised. However, the majority of customers’ funds would not be affected.

This year saw both Coinapult and Bitstamp lose funds in hot wallet thefts, with an estimated total loss of USD 5.4 million at the time of reporting.

Currently the global Bitcoin exchange, Bitfinex’s 24-hour volume stands at 15,905.02 BTC (USD 3.7 million), according to BitcoinCharts. A 0.5% loss on these trades works out at roughly USD 18,500. However, data from CryptoWatch and BitcoinWisdom suggests some variation in the exchange’s global volume and its potential loss. Both list volume figures closer to 10,500 BTC.

Bitfinex said it was working to create a new hot wallet for the deposits it stores online.