Bitcoin-to-cash withdrawals available at ATMs in Spain

The development is the result of agreements between BTCPoint, national bank Banc Sabadell and Hal-Cash that will see the Bitcoin service integrating with Banc Sabadell, Banco Popular, Abanca and EVO Bank units.

The move marks a shift in strategy for BTCPoint, which also manufactures two-way Bitcoin ATMs. The move comes amid a shift in the Bitcoin ATM space, with providers voicing that they intend to focus more on software solutions that bring Bitcoin to existing machines.

To access the service, BTCPoint users enter the amount of money they would like to withdraw from an ATM using the application and send Bitcoin to a company address. Next, users receive an SMS and a PIN code, input the PIN code into an ATM on the network and withdraw their funds.