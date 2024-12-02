Bitcoin startup Colu raises USD 2.5 mln investment

Colu is building out software that it says would allow consumers to buy and store digital tokens, akin to and based on Bitcoins, which could serve as tickets to events, or as digital keys unlocking online services or physical objects, such as hotel doors.

The goal is to use the Bitcoin open-ledger system, where every transaction is recorded and duplicates are difficult to create, in order to validate a variety of transactions.

The advantages of such decentralized digital ledgers is that information can be verified and a variety of middlemen can be cut out, reducing fraud.