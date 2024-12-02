Bitcoin micropayments solutions TeleBit and BlockTrail are launched

TeleBit launched in February and is built on top of the Telegram chat platform. Users can send Bitcoin through messages on the chat platform.

Operating in a similar way is the Bitcoin TipBot for Slack which is created by blockchain explorer and wallet firm BlockTrail. The BlockTrail bot is an open-source programme that works with Slack, a chat platform aimed at businesses. Once installed on a particular company’s Slack account, users there can send and receive Bitcoin by issuing commands to the bot.

Both TeleBit and the BlockTrail tipping bot build on the micropayments trend sparked by ChangeTip. ChangeTip lets its users transfer Bitcoins using social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter.

Micropayments continue to be held out as a way for Bitcoin or other digital currencies to overturn the established financial order.