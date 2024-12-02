Bitcoin is a booming industry in Africa

Findings indicate the in Q1 2015, a record amount of venture capital has been placed into the digital currency on a global scale. The USD 299 million invested takes the all-time total Bitcoin startup funding to USD 676 million. This represents a significant 51 percent increase compared to the same period in 2014, matching a wide number of countries that received VC investment in Bitcoin growing from 18 to 22. In Africa, Kenya was one of the four new countries after BitPesa who became the first Bitcoin startup based in Africa to receive VC funding.

BitPesa, one of the companies operating in Ghana, plans to launch in Tanzania and Uganda. BitPesa already raised about USD1.1 million from investors like Pantera Capital Management, Crypto Currency Partners, Stephens Investment Management and existing shareholders such as the Bitcoin Opportunity Corporation and Future/Perfect Ventures. BitPesa forecasts there will be a total of 12 million Bitcoin wallets by the end of 2015 in Africa.

