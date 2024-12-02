Bitcoin Foundation partners with Bitcoin companies to boost awareness

theAudience’s team of digital storytellers will work with these groups to launch a multi-faceted social and traditional media campaign to educate businesses, consumers, and society at large about Bitcoin.

A recent survey conducted by CoinCenter reveals that out of 1,000 people less than 10% were very familiar with Bitcoin. According to the survey, around 65% of respondents admitted they were not familiar at all with Bitcoin. Of those respondents who are familiar with Bitcoin, over 80% have never actually used it.

The Bitcoin Foundation is a non-profit digital currency trade association ensuring the ongoing security and development of Bitcoin and the emerging digital economy.

theAudience is a global multi-channel publisher of social and digital content.