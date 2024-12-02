Bitcoin exchange OKCoin introduces the Superwallet

Dubbed Superwallet, the OKLink desktop wallet, currently in beta, promises to combine fiat mobile wallets and traditional Bitcoin wallets.

In effect, the Superwallet will allow users to spend BTC, CNY or USD at Bitcoin-accepting merchants, converting fiat currency to Bitcoin only at the point of sale as a means of transmitting the payment and settling the transaction.

The company sees the Superwallet as more useful to its domestic Chinese users, who can connect bank accounts directly to the product, something US users are not able to do. Still, there are workarounds for those who are willing to go through the current levels of friction to initiate USD purchases on the Bitcoin network.