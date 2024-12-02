Bitcoin exchange MonetaGo is launched

First announced in April 2015, the platform offers Bitcoin buying and selling in 28 local currencies. MonetaGo users can also ‘fix’ or ‘peg’ their Bitcoin to these various exchange rates.

The platform – built using Alphapoint technology – has access to 35 order books from a network of regional partner exchanges, via their API.

MonetaGo offers users the ability to ‘fix’ their bitcoin value to any of its 27 regional currencies. MonetaGo offers the option to cash out ‘Bitdollars’ into real USD.