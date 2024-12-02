Bitcoin exchange FinCCX accepts EUR

While FinCCX no longer accepts USD, users can continue to trade bitcoins for USD and have the USD converted into EUR while withdrawing the funds. FinCCX also accepts deposits and processes withdrawals in EUR.

Prior to introducing the EUR acceptance, FinCCX converted deposits received in euros into USD. Nearly half (45%) of FinCCX users are from the US and Canada, with the balance closely split between Europe (28%) and other countries (27%).