Bitcoin company 21 launches Ping21

21 has created a decentralized network of machines that are financially connected to each other via Bitcoin. Ping21 essentially takes advantage of 21s network of devices to process various requests in exchange for Bitcoin. This service allows web developers to see whether a specific device or server is online or experiencing connectivity issues.

Ping21 also takes advantage of 21s micropayments marketplace, which means the relatively high fees (at least in this context) associated with on-chain Bitcoin transactions will be avoided.

Webmasters will also soon be able to pay to ping even more devices once the 21 Bitcoin Computer is no longer a requirement to join the grid-computing network.

With ping21, webmasters are able to pay for pings as they are needed, and the decentralized nature of the 21 network of devices allows webmasters to gain access to devices in many more locations than what is offered by current, centralized offerings.