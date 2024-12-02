Bitcoin Banker Cryptsy gets hacked, loses USD 5.7 mln

According to Cryptsy, the funds — 13,000 Bitcoin and 300,000 Litecoin — were stolen in July 2014. In October 2015, a less-than-flattering article about the company was published by Coinfire, which prompted Big Vern to address some false accusations.

According to NewsBTC, the Bitcoin trader may choose to distribute its 10,000 BTC liability among users if it cannot find a buyer willing to take over the company and pay out the losses. Cryptsy is also the focus of a new class-action lawsuit since it is technically been insolvent for more than year and should probably have told investors.