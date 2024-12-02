Bitcoin ATM installed in Switzerland capital

Residents in the city of Bern will now be able to purchase and sell Bitcoin with ease, with a maximum daily limit of USD 5159.

Over 2014, Bitcoin Suisse has installed 3 two-way ATMs and a one-way ATM across Switzerland by partnering with two Bitcoin manufacturers, BitXatm and Lamassu.

Over the last few months, Bitcoin startups including wallet service providers, exchanges and consulting firms have begun to relocate to Switzerland due to the country’s friendly environment and regulations.

Earlier in 2015, Bitcoin became exempt from Switzerland’s Value Added Tax. VAT is defined as a form of consumption tax. A tax only on the value added to a product, material, or service, from an accounting point of view, by this stage of its manufacture or distribution.