Bit-x releases its Bitcoin debit cards

The Bit-x cards are used like a normal debit card, with the ability to withdraw money from ATMs, buy items online, as well as at point of sale terminals. All of the funds are withdrawn directly and automatically from the users’ Bit-x account, which contains BTC, LTC, USD, EUR and GBP. When it comes to shopping, Bitcoins are exchanged real-time at current market rates to eliminate Bitcoin price volatility issues, protecting both the consumer and the merchant.

Bit-x is a licensed cryptocurrency and mining platform, where you can trade both cryptocurrency and hashing power to earn Bitcoin. Bsed in the UK, the AML and KYC compliant exchange, which specializes in Bitcoin, Litecoin, and GH/s trading on top of Bitcoin cloud mining is now proud to offer Bitcoin debit cards. These cards are issued and processed by Bit-x’s exclusive bank partner.