Binance Labs raises USD 500 mln in latest funding

The fund plans to invest in startups across the crypto space. Since 2018, Binance Labs has invested in about 100 startups including Axie Infinity, Polygon, and Dune Analytics. Some of the fund will go toward a program designed to help startups launch.

The rest will go to companies that are focused on Web 3 activities such as decentralized finance, nonfungible tokens, and the metaverse.

The announcement of the new fund comes a day after Binance called off a planned USD 200 million acquisition of the US-based media company Forbes Global Media Holdings through a special-purpose acquisition company.