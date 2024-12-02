Belgian government to start fight against Bitcoin money laundering

In Ghent alone there are over 25 shops using the virtual currency, and that across the country the number exceeds 70. People are using Bitcoin to pay for doctors surgeries, websites, pizza and much more.

In 2015, the government seized Bitoin in the course of a judicial inquiry and today it has 1100 Bitcoin in its possession.

The Library of Congress states that there are no specific laws or regulations regarding Bitcoin in Belgium. However, with rising popularity of bitcoin and its growing use, the government seems to be changing its stance.