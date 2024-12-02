BCause selects Connamara Systems for new Bitcoin exchange

Currently pending approval from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) as a fully regulated Designated Contract Market (DCM), BCause plans to be the first exchange to legally offer a variety of derivatives in the US for retail customers based on Bitcoin and other crypto-currencies.

Connamara will be working closely with BCause’s staff on design, testing, and implementation with a targeted production launch coinciding with CFTC approval expected later in 2017.

BCause is focused on helping people legally invest in regulated futures and options for Bitcoin and other crypto-currencies. Furthermore, BCause intends to offer future products to a variety of underserved markets. BCause was founded in 2016 and is based in Virginia Beach, VA.