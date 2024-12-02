Barcelona to allegedly launch local digital currency

According to reports from a national newspaper, the government is hoping the digital currency will stimulate local commerce.

Though it remains unclear whether the proposed currency is strictly a cryptocurrency, the council has said that users will be able to store their holdings in mobile wallets and exchange them into fiat.

In addition, civil workers will be able to receive part of their salary in the new digital currency. Businesses in the area will also be able to apply for digital currency micro-credits from the city council.

The proposal comes after the New Economics Foundation, an independent economic think tank, said Scotland should consider creating its own digital currency, the ScotPound.