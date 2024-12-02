Aventus, Townsend Music to test ticketing system using blockchain

The first phase of the collaboration is the utilisation of Aventus’ first product ‘Blockchain as a Persistence Layer Solution’ that mirrors the creation, transfer, and sale of tickets throughout their lifecycle on the Ethereum network. Through this, the tech startup will replicate anonymised samples of some of Townsends live events and tickets.

The Aventus blockchain solution includes a set of tools to eliminate ticket fraud and allows owners and event organisers to set a variety of permissions on secondary market ticket sales. Townsend Music is a D2C service solutions provider, running physical, digital and merchandise retail distribution campaigns alongside large and independent record labels, artists and management companies.