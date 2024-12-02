ApolloX teams up with Banxa





The fiat gateway improves the capabilities of fiat-to-crypto conversion at ApolloX, starting with over 20 fiat currencies including USD, EUR, and AUD that can now be converted into USDT, BUSD, and ETH.

Banxa will integrate with ApolloX’s centralised (CEX) and decentralised exchange (DEX) as two separate entities. It is the first to launch the DEX model with ApolloX.

Boasting centralised and decentralised exchanges, ApolloX features native tokens, ApolloX Rockets NFTs, crypto, and education channels.

AEX Global integrated with Banxa and Xanpool payment platforms, adding 22 new fiat currency access channels. The move aimed to provide a safer and smoother fiat currency exchange experience on AEX for users in Europe, Asia, North America, and Oceania markets.

Banxa and Xanpool are third-party custodian platforms for fiat currency and digital assets serving institutional-level customers and qualified investors.