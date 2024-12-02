Amid Bitcoin surge, Coinbase experiences outages

Coinbase is a digital asset exchange company headquartered in San Francisco, California, with operations in 32 countries. Commenting on the incident, the company said the heavy traffic had caused outages at its website. Among the problems the exchange platform experienced earlier this week, include card verification failures and slow load times. The company said it was working to resolve the issues.

Currently, Bitcoin price has exceeded USD 2,600. The cryptocurrency hit a record on the BitStamp platform on May 24, driven by an uptick in demand for crypto-assets, with the creation of new tokens to raise funding for startups using blockchain, the underlying technology behind Bitcoin, the online publication continued.