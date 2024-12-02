Allied Payments Network teams up with NYDIG





The partnership enables financial institutions to offer their customers the ability to buy, sell, and hold Bitcoin. Along with this partnership, Allied announced it will make an allocation to Bitcoin for its corporate treasury, facilitated by NYDIG.

Consumers get seamless access to NYDIG’s secure, regulated platform for Bitcoin upon logging into the financial institution’s bill pay platform via online banking or mobile app. Allied and NYDIG will also be working toward additional capabilities such as the ability for consumers to make digital payments funded by Bitcoin.