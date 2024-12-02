Alibaba taps blockchain tech to reduce food fraud

AusPost and Blackmores, a nutritional supplement maker, have joined the Alibaba Australia project, aiming to improve the way foods are tracked, cutting down on the risk of counterfeit products on the market. The partnership has been named “Food Trust Framework” and will see the partners build a pilot blockchain platform in Australia that will track products from producer to consumer.

According to ZDNet, the Chinese company said the blockchain platform would allow shipments to be tracked in real-time, as well as improving security and transparency in the fight against fraud.

Food fraud has increasingly become an issue, especially in Alibabas home nation of China. The new initiative is being seen as a testbed for solutions to the issue that has cost lives in the country and elsewhere.

The move may also bolster Alibabas reputation following accusations that its online marketplaces are rife with counterfeit goods, according to CoinDesk.