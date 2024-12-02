Alameda secures up to USD 750 mln credit line

Specifically designed for Alameda, TrueFi, financial institutions’ doorway to DeFi lending markets, unveils its first permissioned single borrower portfolio to power the firm’s arbitrage and trading strategies.

TrustToken, the core team behind TrueFi and stablecoins including TrueUSD, created this new pool type, opening up to non-US lenders who’ve completed Know Your Customer (KYC) verification. Building the definitive protocol for global lending, acting as a bridge between asset managers, borrowers, and lenders, with a mandate to bring ever more global lending on-chain.