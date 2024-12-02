Accenture to secure businesses with blockchain modules

The consulting company rolled out a system that integrates the distributed ledger tech with hardware security modules (HSMs), or processors that corporate IT teams use to keep data safe. The appliances handle digital key management, a fundamental aspect of cybersecurity that controls who has access to what information on a network.

Banks and other organizations interested in blockchain tech have thrown their weight behind the idea of maintaining a closed, contained network. HSMs offer a way to store credentials in a tamper-resistant device that is generally isolated from the rest of a network. They allow companies to maintain control over their systems.

Despite the fact that the software is currently patent-pending, Accenture has designed a library of code to connect implementations of the “Fabric” blockchain maintained by the Hyperledger project, a unit within the Linux Foundation, with HSMs from security company Thales e-Security, according to Fortune. The company has plans to extend the compatibility to other blockchains and HSM types in time to come.