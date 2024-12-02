55 percent of people expect a wide acceptance of cryptocurrencies by 2025

According to the survey, 21% of respondents already own or have previously owned cryptocurrencies. The majority of people would use cryptocurrencies, and are positive about its future. While only 20% could say for sure that they think they are a good investment, 56% said they would be tempted to buy them in future - a contradiction that suggests that there is an appetite if the risk was reduced. When asked what would make them more likely to buy cryptocurrencies, better security ranked highest for 32%, followed by better apps for buying and selling (28%), and government backing (23%). Only 10% of people said they would never buy cryptocurrencies, no matter what

Other key findings of the research include a remarkably close alignment between those who identify as “millenials” and those who identify as “household decision makers” in terms of cryptocurrency ownership (22% vs 19%), whether they’d be tempted to buy cryptocurrencies in the future (56% vs 55%) and whether cryptocurrencies will be widely accepted by 2025 (56% vs 55%).

For this research, Lendingblock surveyed 2,000 people, split evenly between those who identify as “UK household decision makers” and “millennials”, on the 19th February 2018, using the CitizenMe platform. CitizenMe is an ethical data exchange platform, which allows companies to access deep insights that are volunteered by CitizenMe app users.