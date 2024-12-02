48 percent users think Bitcoin will be worth over USD 500 by 2016

According to a recent study conducted by CoinDesk, 38.7% of Bitcoin enthusiasts think the digital currencys price will end 2015 at or near its current levels, with 4,370 of the 11,293 respondents predicting that Bitcoin would be valued at between USD 351–USD 500 by this time.

33% of those surveyed say that the digital currency’s price would rise to USD 501–USD 1,000 by 31st December, 2015. This was followed by the USD 201–USD 350 category, which received 10.6% of the votes.

Most respondents (27.4%) said they did not know what had caused the price movement, however, 26.3% of readers attributed the digital currencys surge last week to capital controls in China.

Roughly 20% of those surveyed think that the increase was due to recent positive news coverage on the industry, which has highlighted the rising number of major global financial institutions interested in the technology.

10% of survey takers believe the price increase was linked to the European Court of Justices ruling that Bitcoin was exempt from value-added tax (VAT), which has been widely seen as a recognition of its use case as a currency.