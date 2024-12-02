3/4 of financial execs see blockchain adoption for post-trade by 2020

In a PTDL Group survey, 48% of financial execs said blockchain technology will be adopted for post-trade use in the next three to five years — and an additional 29% said the technology will be implemented within two years.

Furthermore, about half of the 45 group members surveyed in October and November 2016 said blockchain was an opportunity for them, while only 11% saw it as a threat, said a news release from the group.

Among other survey results we have: 81% said operational cost savings will be a benefit of blockchain use in post-trade processes, while 67% said benefits would be seen on reduced settlement cycles and 43% said there’d be additional post-trade transparency.

78% said the biggest hurdle to post-trade blockchain use is industry adoption, while 56% said regulation was an impediment.

Despite the overall view of blockchain benefits among respondents, only 20% said its use was “very high” in strategic importance at their companies or agencies.

PTDL Group members include custodians, clearinghouses, exchanges, regulators, government agencies and central banks. Representatives from CME Group, Euroclear, HSBC, London Stock Exchange Group and State Street make up the group’s organizing committee.