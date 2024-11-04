Where finance meets the future. Point Zero Forum 2026 brings together global policymakers, regulators, investors, and innovators to explore the technologies transforming financial services — from AI and digital assets to tokenisation and next-generation infrastructure.

Be part of the conversation this June in Zurich and enjoy an exclusive 30% discount on the Industry Pass for our community.

Your unique promo code: PZF26-IND-PTNR-30DISC-TPP

#PointZeroForum2026 #PointZeroForum #PZF