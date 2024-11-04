CB+DC Conference 2026 - Kuala Lumpur

The CB+DC Conference is a leading global gathering focused on digital currencies—including CBDCs, stablecoins, and tokenized deposits—and the broader payments landscape. It serves as a platform for international experts to exchange perspectives on recent advancements, emerging trends, and key challenges shaping the sector.

The CB+DC Conference will take place from 12-14 May at Sasana Kijang, the Bank Negara Malaysia’s training facility.

More information is available on www.cbdc-conference.com.