WalletConnect Pay enables payments providers and merchants to easily and compliantly accept stablecoin and crypto payments, providing low-cost, instant settlement payments with a single integration. Built on the WalletConnect Network, which facilitated over USD 400 transactions in 2025, WalletConnect Pay makes crypto payments available to over 500 million end users via its connectivity with any crypto wallet on any chain. Ingenico is the first major payments leader to integrate WalletConnect Pay.