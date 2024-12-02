Company information

Core solution

MetaComp's StableX Network powers compliant, real-time cross-border settlement across fiat and stablecoin rails - combining the StableX Engine for smart FX routing and T+0 settlement, and the VisionX Engine for simultaneous Web2 and Web3 compliance screening. One platform. Both worlds.

Target markets

PSPs

Fintechs

BanksFX liquidity providers

TradFi Exchange & Brokers

Stablecoin liquidity providers

Digital Asset Exchange

DeFi liquidity providers

Contact details

Contact Us - MetaComp - https://www.mce.sg/contact/

Number of employees

150+

Geographical presence

30+ countries and currencies covering major cities and key financial hubs

Funding rounds and investors

1) Pre Series A funding, backed by Eastern Bell Capital, Noah, Sky9 Capital, Freshwave Fund, and Beingboom Capital, with 100Summit Partners as exclusive financial advisor. (Dec 2025)

2) Pre Series A+ funding, backed by Alibaba and Spark Venture. (Mar 2026)

Total: USD 35 million

Licence type

MetaComp Pte Ltd

Licenced by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) as a Major Payment Institution to provide Digital Payment Token (DPT) and Cross-border Money Transfer (CBMT) services.

Alpha Ladder Finance Pte Ltd

Awarded Capital Markets Services (CMS) and Recognised Market Operator (RMO) licences by the Monetary Authority of Singapore

Member of industry associations and/or initiatives

Singapore Fintech Association

Singapore Business Federation

Digital Assets Association

Blockchain Association

Clients

Awards