HQ: Singapore
Year founded: 2018
MetaComp
Bridging Traditional Finance with Digital Assets
MetaComp is Asia's pioneer in unified Web2.5 digital financial solutions, bridging fiat and stablecoin capabilities across payments and treasury management. Licenced by MAS, MetaComp and affiliate Alpha Ladder Finance serve 1,000+ institutional clients globally. In 2025, the group-level platform's payment and OTC volume exceeded USD 10 billion, at a USD 1 billion monthly run rate, with wealth AUM surpassing USD 500 million.
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