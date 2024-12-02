MetaComp

HQ: Singapore

Year founded: 2018

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MetaComp

Bridging Traditional Finance with Digital Assets

MetaComp is Asia's pioneer in unified Web2.5 digital financial solutions, bridging fiat and stablecoin capabilities across payments and treasury management. Licenced by MAS, MetaComp and affiliate Alpha Ladder Finance serve 1,000+ institutional clients globally. In 2025, the group-level platform's payment and OTC volume exceeded USD 10 billion, at a USD 1 billion monthly run rate, with wealth AUM surpassing USD 500 million.

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Technology vendor / Solution provider
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The Paypers is a global hub for market insights, real-time news, expert interviews, and in-depth analyses and resources across payments, fintech, and the digital economy. We deliver reports, webinars, and commentary on key topics, including regulation, real-time payments, cross-border payments and ecommerce, digital identity, payment innovation and infrastructure, Open Banking, Embedded Finance, crypto, fraud and financial crime prevention, and more – all developed in collaboration with industry experts and leaders.

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