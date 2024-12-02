HQ: Canada
Year founded: 2020
Cybrid
Move your money forward, globally.
Cybrid is a payments infrastructure platform that helps fintechs, banks, and payment companies orchestrate fiat and stablecoin payments across domestic and cross-border rails. Through a single API, Cybrid enables faster settlement, compliant onboarding, liquidity management, and modern treasury operations across the US, Canada, and global markets.
