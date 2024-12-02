HQ: United Kingdom
Year founded: 2015
B2C2
The global leader in institutional liquidity for digital assets.
B2C2 is a global leader in institutional digital asset liquidity. Founded in 2015, it serves banks, asset managers, hedge funds, exchanges, and payments companies globally and trades over USD 1B in stablecoins per day. Through its stablecoin solution PENNY, B2C2 supports FX, cross-border payments, and treasury use cases.
