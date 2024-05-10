Wells Fargo launches Signify Business Cash Mastercard

Signify Business Cash by Wells Fargo is filling a gap that exists in the current cash rewards business credit card market, putting value and simplicity in the hands of business owners. Offering unlimited 2% cash rewards on business purchases, with no caps or categories to track, and no annual fee, Signify Business Cash provides business owners with easy-to-understand rewards and compelling value.
Officials from Wells Fargo said they recognise that managing a small business can be complicated and business owners need the best tools to continue to succeed. Business owners told them that cash rewards programmes had become too complex and didn’t provide enough value for their business. They designed Signify Business Cash to give business owners the spending capacity they need to better manage their cash flow with the simplicity, value, and transparency they want.
Key benefits provided by Signify Business Cash to business owners:
USD 0 annual fee;
Account alerts;
Digital wallets.
Zero Liability protection;
Employee cards at no additional cost;
Unlimited 2% cash rewards on business purchases – with no caps or categories to track;
A USD 500 cash rewards bonus when clients spend USD 5,000 in purchases for their business in the first three months.
Signify Business Cash cardholders will have access to the Wells Fargo Business Rewards Programme, which offers flexible redemption options. They can redeem cash rewards as a statement credit to their Signify Business Cash account, as a direct deposit into an eligible Wells Fargo savings or checking account, or for gift cards, travel, and more.
Cardholders will also receive World Elite Mastercard benefits, including MasterRental Insurance Coverage, Priority PassTM, and Mastercard ID Theft ProtectionTM.
